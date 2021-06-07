https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-and-bill-oreilly-announce-national-tour-discussing-history-of-trump-administration

Former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced Monday that the pair will be going on a national tour in December, discussing “a never before heard inside view” of the Trump administration called “The History Tour.”

What are the details?

A news release published on Bill O’Reilly.com states that the “series of live conversations across the country” will begin in December, with locations already set in Florida and Texas, where they “will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad” during Trump’s time in the White House from January 2017 to January 2021.

“From the pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands, to the speedy development of the vaccine, to the rise of the economy, to the global challenge from China, Donald Trump was the dominant decision-maker and the most powerful person in the world,” the release reads.

Trump said in a statement:

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!”

O’Reilly added, “My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring.”

When does the tour start?

The first event will be on Dec. 11 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, and the second talk will be on Dec. 12 at a location that has not been determined. The third event is scheduled on Dec. 18 at the Toyota Center in Houston, and a fourth event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas the next day.

Tickets go on sale June 14.

The tour announcement follows reports that Trump is considering resuming his “Make American Great Again” rallies as he considers another White House run in 2024.

Meanwhile, the former president remains prohibited from sharing his views on several Big Tech platforms, including Twitter (who issued him a lifelong ban following the Jan. 6 riot) and Facebook, who recently announced their post-riot ban wouldn’t be lifted until 2023 — two years from its implementation.

