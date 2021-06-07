https://www.independentsentinel.com/trump-and-oreilly-to-launch-a-history-tour-this-summer/





Former President Trump is launching a speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly to “provide a never before heard inside view of his administration.” O’Reilly has been asking Trump to do it for history’s sake for the past two months. He said on his show this evening that all people here is hate, hate, hate and that is not important. What is important is history.

O’Reilly’s production company is hosting the talks.

The series, dubbed “The History Tour,” will feature four live conversations across the country between Trump and O’Reilly in December.

The tour “will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad,” according to a press release announcing the series.

Trump in a statement said the conversations will be “wonderful but hard-hitting sessions” that will discuss the “real problems” occurring in the U.S.

“I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them,” Trump said.

“Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!” he added.

The tour opens on December 11th in Sunrise, Florida, and then to Houston, Dallas, and an unnamed venue.

The New York Post and the Daily Mail reported the stops are expected to include two appearances in June and one at the beginning of July — and likely will be similar to the airport rallies that Trump held as he campaigned for reelection.

O’Reilly said in the announcement that his job as “a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th president will not be boring,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Tickets go on sale on June 14th.

Both men can be very entertaining and with O’Reilly’s skill at keeping conversations focused, we should get a lot of information.

Business Insider put this abominable headline up: Trump and disgraced former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly are going on a speaking tour together

Why did they have to say that? Nothing was proven against O’Reilly All of the left-wing media is trashing O’Reilly. They fear his return. They also blasted unproven sexual allegations against Donald Trump.

They would never do this to Joe and his shady family.

