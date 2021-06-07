https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-trump-responds-to-social-media-ban-in-interview-saying-they-dont-wanna-hear-a-sane-voice
Donald Trump talked about his being barred from many major social media platforms while being interviewed on Fox Business on Sunday morning, and he made it clear just how biased Big Tech can be.
Pointing out how Big Tech is trying to silence his voice and “should be stopped”, Trump ripped into Big Tech’s failure (or perhaps willful negligence) in doing anything about voices actually inciting violence on their platforms:
“You know, they allow dictators to say ‘Death to America’, that’s OK … ‘Death to Israel’, that’s OK.”
“But with me, they take me off, because they are radical-left crazy people, and they’re destroying our country, and they don’t wanna hear a sane voice.”
“And, you know, I was one of the top by far on Twitter, and top, and [Mark] Zuckerberg said, top on Facebook. And, you know, and Instagram too.”
“When you add it all up, it’s hundreds, it’s like …. I dunno, I had, I think, close to two hundred million people, they say. And they take that off.”