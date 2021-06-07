https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/06/07/trump-id-certainly-consider-desantis-as-2024-running-mate/

Former President Donald Trump has not yet ruled out a 2024 presidential run, and on Monday, he said he would “certainly consider” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as his running mate.

Trump praised DeSantis on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” as “a great guy” and commended him for reopening the state of Florida amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

[Relevant portion beginning around the 13:25 mark of the interview]

Host Stuart Varney asked, “If you were to run for the presidency in 2024, would you consider Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, as your running mate?”

“Sure I would, but, you know, there are numerous people that are great,” Trump replied. “I would certainly consider Ron.”

“I was at the beginning of Ron, I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know, and my endorsement helped him tremendously, and I know him very well. He’s a great guy. We have other great people. I mean, you look at some of … the Republican people that have done a great job with states, and you don’t see that with the Democrats. I mean, they kept their states closed and locked down, and the schools are closed. It’s just absolutely outrageous how they get away with it.”

