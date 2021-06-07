https://www.newsmax.com/politics/trump-oreilly/2021/06/07/id/1024223

Former President Donald Trump is hitting the road in Florida and Texas with ex-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for a “history tour” that promises to reveal “never before heard” insight into the Trump administration.

The series, dubbed “The History Tour,” will feature four live conversations across the country between Trump and O’Reilly in December.

The first date is Dec. 11 in Sunrise, Fla., with tickets up for sale six months in advance, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

After the Sunrise stop, the tour will travel to Houston and Dallas.The venue for the one of the conversation dates hasn’t yet been selected, the news outlet reported.

The New York Post and the Daily Mail reported the stops are expected to include two appearances in June and one at the beginning of July — and likely will be similar to the airport rallies that Trump held as he campaigned for reelection.

The conversations “will provide a never-before-heard inside view of his administration — which will be historical in and of itself,” a statement announcing the tour stated, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

O’Reilly said in the announcement that his job as “a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th president will not be boring,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Trump said the conversations will be “wonderful but hard-hitting sessions” that will discuss the “real problems” occurring in the nation.

“I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them,” Trump’s statement vowed, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!” he added.

The release announcing the tour describes Trump as “the dominant decision-maker and the most powerful person in the world,” citing a number of issues he handled during his presidency, The Hill reported.

“From the pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands, to the speedy development of the vaccine, to the rise of the economy, to the global challenge from China, Donald Trump was the dominant decision-maker and the most powerful person in the world,” the statement about the tour stated.

Trump’s preferred social media channels of communication have shrunk, with Facebook announcing it was suspending the former president until Jan. 7, 2023, and Twitter’s move in January to permanently suspend him.

Trump’s blog, where he started sharing statements following his exile from social media, was shut down last week, The Hill noted.

Trump may be testing the sort of attack lines attendees might hear.

In a statement posted to his website last month, he compared President Joe Biden with former President Jimmy Carter, listing crises from the Middle East confrontation to fuel lines along the East Coast caused by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, the New York Post reported.

“First there was the Biden Border Crisis (that he refuses to call a Crisis), then the Biden Economic Crisis, then the Biden Israel Crisis, and now the Biden Gas Crisis,” Trump’s website post stated.

“Joe Biden has had the worst start of any president in United States history, and someday, they will compare future disasters to the Biden Administration—but no, Jimmy was better!”

