https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-praises-nigeria-banning-twitter-country?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised the nation of Nigeria for banning the social media platform Twitter, which permanently suspended Trump from its platform earlier this year.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President,” Trump said in a statement. “More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard. In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”

Nigeria announced the suspension of Twitter’s operations in the country days after the social media giant removed a post from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” Buhari’s deleted tweet said, according to the New York Post.

“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence,” the country’s Federal Ministry of Information and Culture said.

