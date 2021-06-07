https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/07/trump-sees-a-potential-new-running-mate-in-2024-n1452650

On Monday, Donald Trump revealed that he would consider a different running mate if he decides to run for president again in 2024.

“If you were to run for the presidency in 2024, would you consider Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, as your running mate?” asked Stuart Varney on Fox Business on Monday in a phone interview.

“Sure, I would. You know there are numerous people that are great, I would certainly consider Ron,” Trump responded. “I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know, and my endorsement helped him tremendously, and I know him very well. He’s a great guy.”

Trump then highlighted DeSantis and other Republicans who have run their states well even during COVID. “And you don’t see that with the Democrats — they kept their states closed and locked down, and the schools are closed. It’s just absolutely outrageous how they get away with it,” Trump said.

Trump also threw cold water on the idea that he might run in 2022 for the House or Senate.

“I think that’s highly unlikely,” he said.

Noticeably absent from Trump’s reply was Mike Pence—who recently made headlines for admitted he and Trump don’t see “eye to eye” on the Capitol riot.

It has always seemed unlikely that Trump would run with Mike Pence again, as Trump suggested Pence had the power to stop the certification of the Electoral College when allegations of fraud in battleground states went uninvestigated.

DeSantis would certainly be a great pick, except that now that Trump is officially a Florida resident, he would have to officially change his residency back to New York, or another state in order for them to share a ticket, as the Constitution states that “The electors shall meet in their respective states, and vote by ballot for two persons, of whom one at least shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

