President Trump stopped-by Fox Business Monday morning to discuss the ongoing crisis at the US-Mexico border; saying the entire situation is caused by the “gross incompetence” of the Biden administration.

“Any plans to go to the border?” asked Fox Business’ Stuart Varney.

“I’ve been asked to go by a lot of people, including Border Patrol. I’m seriously considering it, it could happen relatively soon, just to support these incredible men and women are just left out to dry,” said Trump.

Trump says “there’s a good chance” he will visit US-Mexico border, adds Border crisis is due to Biden’s “gross incompetence” pic.twitter.com/SI4hLbAC3Q — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2021

“Why do you think the border is open?” pressed Varney.

“I think it’s incompetence. I don’t think it’s to let people in,” added the President. “They’re destroying our country, it’s very simple.”

