https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/557107-twitter-suspends-author-naomi-wolf-after-vaccination

Twitter has suspended author Naomi Wolf after she shared tweets with COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, BBC reported on Sunday.

Twitter shared in a statement to The Hill that Wolf’s account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of their COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Wolf, the acclaimed author of the feminist book “The Beauty Myth,” shared various posts of unfounded claims and theories of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

RIP Naomi Wolf’s account. Perhaps without the twitter hostility she will finally know the peace of [rubs eyes in the manner of Elmer Fudd realising the sexy lady he’s been talking to is a big bomb in a dress] 1970S BELFAST- pic.twitter.com/OKVodpseBR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 5, 2021

According to the BBC, she shared posts claiming that the vaccine was a “software platform that can receive uploads,” compared White House adviser Anthony Fauci to “Satan” and tweeted that feces and urine of those who received the vaccine should be separated from society and that tests should be done to measure its impact on nonvaccinated people through drinking water.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

