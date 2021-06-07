https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/07/twitter-suspends-wannabe-yet-failed-covid-whistleblower-rebekah-jones-and-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha/

Twitter has suspended wannabe COVID whistleblower Rebekah Jones.

Womp womp.

Dashboard designer.

Heh.

Sounds like she got nabbed for pushing spam.

Bummer.

Guess she figured out you can’t post the same story over and over again to somehow prove you’re not a fraud, even on Twitter.

Making fun of Dr. Naomi Wolf after she got suspended?

No Bueno.

This feels a little bit like karma, Rebekah.

Except that’s not all …

Oopsie.

They don’t typically tell you exactly why you’re suspended, especially if it’s spam.

Yeah, you can’t do that.

***

