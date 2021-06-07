https://www.independentsentinel.com/twitters-deeply-concerned-that-nigeria-banned-them/





Nigeria suspended Twitter after they removed the President’s post.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government had acted because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Mohammed did not spell out what form the suspension would take or give more details on the undermining activities. His ministry also announced Twitter’s suspension on Twitter.

He said they’d have to wait and see what form it takes.

Jack has a problem! Not everyone is falling in line with his totalitarianism.

In response, Twitter posted a self-pitying tweet Saturday morning alleging that access to its private platform constitutes a “human right.”

This is the platform that takes others’ human rights away.

They wrote: We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world.

They added the hashtag, ‘Keep it on.’

Jack is suffering from a serious lack of self-awareness.

