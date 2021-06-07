https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/557125-two-arrested-in-road-rage-shooting-death-of-6-year-old-boy

Two arrests have been made in the deadly road-rage shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Southern California.

Aiden Anthony Leos was fatally shot on May 21 while accompanying his mother, Joanna Cloonan, in the rear passenger seat of her car.

According to a a release from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) issued on Sunday, Cloonan and individuals in a white Volkswagen station wagon became caught up in a “road rage incident over a perceived unsafe lane change.”

The copy of release was posted on Twitter by Orange County District Attorney-Public Administrator Todd Spitzer.

An occupant in the station wagon reportedly fired at least one round from an unknown caliber pistol into the back of Cloonan’s car, killing Aiden. Cloonan was not hurt in the incident.

The CHP announced in the release that it arrested Eriz Marcus Anthony, 24, and Lee Wynne, 23, at their homes in Costa Mesa, Calif. The two suspects are “expected to be charged with murder,” according to the CHP.

The patrol said the two suspects are “believed responsible for the shooting death” of Leos, but it did not indicate which of the two had opened fire.

The CHP said the two suspects were detained after investigators conducted an “intensive manhunt.”

The New York Times reported that a $500,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

According to the Orange County Jail roster, cited by CNN, Eriz and Lee are being held on a $1 million bond, and are slated to appear in court on Monday.

“While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother’s loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind and to rest assured the CHP will work with the Orange County District Attorney to bring justice for Aiden,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

According to multiple reports, it was not immediately clear if the two suspects have legal representation.

