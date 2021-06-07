https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/usa-today-investigates-rules-that-donald-trump-wore-his-pants-facing-the-right-way-saturday-night/

As Twitchy reported Sunday, there was a lot of talk about Donald Trump’s pants as he made an appearance at the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday night. Blue-check Brandon Friedman, an “occasional columnist” for the New York Daily News, garnered 80,000 likes for his tweet arguing that Trump had his pants on backwards: “Look close and tell me I’m wrong.”

Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I’m wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

You’re wrong.

Even USA Today bothered to make a news story out of it, declaring that Trump’s pants were indeed on the correct way.

Video footage and images taken throughout the night show the pants had a zipper in the front, indicating Trump wore his pants facing the right way. https://t.co/bogANIrBwv — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 7, 2021

Ahhhhh, I’ve missed hard hitting reporting the last 6 months — coyotevomit (@coyotevomit) June 7, 2021

Thank you for this important reporting #journalism — Kyle (@AIFAN1234) June 7, 2021

This is the journalism I show up for. Thank you @USATODAY — SuNDaY GiRL (@WolfsonButler) June 7, 2021

Well now I can sleep — Tony (@swexpos) June 7, 2021

ARE YOU F***ING SERIOUS? — Nashay 🌄 (@Nashaylikesthat) June 7, 2021

The fact that this is a thing, and one of your analysts stared at videos of his crotch tells me that the time wasted on this article could have used to find something good in this country to write about. There’s enough bullshit out there as it is. — that one rob #SWTOR BioWare fan🤘 (@TOR_rob12) June 7, 2021

I pity the poor person forced to write this drivel. — Kym Kettler-Paddock (@KymKettler) June 7, 2021

My gosh y’all have been so desperate to report on Trump again and it shows — Holden (@HoldenAdkins) June 7, 2021

Wow. You guys did it. Really crushed the journalism game with this one. Congrats. — JRC (@jrcrawley) June 7, 2021

Journalism in 2021. — The Best Kind of Worst (@BestKindOfWorst) June 7, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Defeated former President Donald J. Trump did, after all, have his pants on facing the right way. #MAGA — John Shewchuk (@johnshewchuk) June 7, 2021

Which just goes to show people are looking for Trump’s mistakes. This is the type thing that encourages him to start screaming “fake news”. — Jayne Sweet (@jayneesweet) June 7, 2021

Joe Biden can’t tell you what year it is… and that gets zero coverage. Yet we are treated to this stuff constantly. — The Kid (@BroncoBob360) June 7, 2021

Shocker. — JNJ & Associates LLC (@jnjconsultant) June 7, 2021

Why in the hell is this even a story? — Donald Day (@ddaymedic) June 7, 2021

“We pay people to look at Trump’s dick” — Champion The Drinker (@ChampionDrinker) June 7, 2021

Joe Biden can’t speak a full sentence without stumbling, but yet this is somehow a headline? — LoneStarZach (@lone_zach) June 7, 2021

Imaging having so little in your life that this is an issue you think about. People need to get a life. Trump is gone. — MP (@marvinprd) June 7, 2021

“We rate the claim that Trump wore his pants backwards during the North Carolina Republican Party convention FALSE, based on our research. Video footage and images taken throughout the night show the pants had a zipper in the front, indicating Trump wore his pants facing the right way.”

Related:

Wompity-womp-womp! Sorry frothy-mouthed TDS-inflicted hyenas screeching about Trump’s pants, you’re wrong AGAIN (thread with receipts) https://t.co/mk7jx3TE54 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

