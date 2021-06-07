https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/07/usa-today-investigates-rules-that-donald-trump-wore-his-pants-facing-the-right-way-saturday-night/

As Twitchy reported Sunday, there was a lot of talk about Donald Trump’s pants as he made an appearance at the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday night. Blue-check Brandon Friedman, an “occasional columnist” for the New York Daily News, garnered 80,000 likes for his tweet arguing that Trump had his pants on backwards: “Look close and tell me I’m wrong.”

You’re wrong.

Even USA Today bothered to make a news story out of it, declaring that Trump’s pants were indeed on the correct way.

“We rate the claim that Trump wore his pants backwards during the North Carolina Republican Party convention FALSE, based on our research. Video footage and images taken throughout the night show the pants had a zipper in the front, indicating Trump wore his pants facing the right way.”

