https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/07/veterans-livid-that-biden-failed-to-acknowledge-d-day-anniversary-n1452619

When the commander in chief fails to honor the sacrifice of those who fought to preserve freedom, it doesn’t go unnoticed. As such, Joe Biden is being called out for failing to acknowledge the 77th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday.

“As a veteran, I find it reprehensible that the president ends his speeches with ‘God bless the troops,’ which now seems to be in words only. He blatantly forgot to acknowledge the tremendous sacrifice of our greatest generation,” an Afghanistan and Iraq wars veteran told Fox News.

Biden’s three predecessors, Trump, Obama, and George W. Bush, all acknowledged the anniversary in their first years in office, making Joe Biden’s omission stand out. Kamala Harris did tweet about D-Day.

The snub seems particularly noteworthy because Joe Biden exploited a story published by The Atlantic in September claiming that President Trump didn’t want to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because the troops there who died in battle were “losers” and “suckers.” The media has largely reported on the story as though it were true despite the fact that it was uncorroborated and witnesses say it never happened. During one of their debates, Joe Biden cited the report, demanding Trump apologize and insisting that his late son, Beau, who served in the military, “wasn’t a sucker.” Eventually, The Atlantic‘s editor admitted the story may not have been true, but that didn’t stop Biden from exploiting the story, and acting as if it were.

One would think that Joe Biden’s willingness to exploit a false story about Trump over the respect for those who fought and died serving our country would mean he’d never snub those who fell on D-Day, when roughly 2,500 Americans died. But he did, which makes his “outrage” at Trump over the false story from The Atlantic seem even more contrived than it did at the time.

Joe Biden did, however, tweet about the 1921 Tulsa Massacre on Sunday.

A source from the Department of Homeland Security also told Fox News that White House press secretary Jen Psaki had “the perfect opportunity” to acknowledge the anniversary of D-Day during an interview on CNN but she did not.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

