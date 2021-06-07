https://hannity.com/media-room/vets-snubbed-biden-faces-backlash-for-failure-to-recognize-d-day-instead-mentions-tulsa-massacre/

D-DAY 75: CNN’S Acosta, ‘Morning Joe’ Scarborough Praise Trump’s Historic D-Day Address

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.06.19

President Trump gathered with world leaders Thursday in Normandy, France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Europe during World War 2; drawing rare praise from left-wing critics across the United States.

“This is perhaps the most on-message moment of Donald Trump’s presidency today. We were all wondering if he would veer from his remarks, go off of his script but he stayed on script, stayed on message and, I think, rose to the moment,” said CNN’s Acosta following the speech.

“That could not be more of a fact check true,” he added. “It was really one of those moments that Donald Trump needed to rise to in order to, I think, walk away from the cemetery, walk away from this hallowed ground and have people back at home saying, ‘You know what, no matter what I think about the current president of the United States, he said the right thing at Normandy. He did the right thing at Normandy.’”

“[Trump] delivered what, again, I believe is the strongest speech of his presidency,” said MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

President Trump recited Franklin D. Roosevelt’s prayer delivered moments before the Allied invasion of France on the 75th anniversary of the historic battle Wednesday; saying the enemy may “hurl back our forces, but we shall return again and again.”

The President was flanked by world leaders in Portsmouth, England just one day before he travels to Normandy to mark the turning point of World War II.

“Almighty God, our sons, the pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor. A struggle to preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization and to set free a suffering humanity. They will need thy blessings, for the enemy is strong,” said Trump.

“He may hurl back our forces, but we shall return again and again. We know that by thy grace and by the righteousness of our cause, our sons will triumph. Some will never return, embrace these Father, and receive them, these heroic servants into thy kingdom,” he added.

“Oh Lord, give us faith in thee, faith in our sons, faith in each other, and faith in our united crusade. Thy will be done, Almighty God, amen,” Trump concluded.

Watch the historic moment above.