AP Photo/Alex Brandon Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton aired a video from December 17, 2012, showing Dr. Anthony Fauci explaining what types of research experiments constitute “gain-of-function” — and that, surprise, surprise, those very types of experiments were funded by NIH at that time and continued through 2020, despite government moratoriums on such research.

So, what does that mean? It means that Fauci lied to Congress on May 11 (and probably on other dates) and that NIH Director Francis Collins repeatedly blatantly lied to the public in interviews.

As a refresher, here’s Fauci’s exchange with Sen Rand Paul. Within 24 hours of that May 11 testimony, RedState’s Scott Hounsell posted a lengthy takedown of it in a piece titled, “ Dr. Fauci’s Testimony to Rand Paul on ‘Gain-of-Function’ Research Certainly Seems Like It Was Untrue ,” and referenced several NIH-funded studies, partially conducted in Wuhan, that fit the accepted definition of gain-of-function research.

While our piece was well-sourced, we stopped short of calling Fauci a liar in it — remember, less than four weeks ago, we were living in an entirely different world, one in which simply being open to investigating the “lab leak theory,” let alone actually believing that it was […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

