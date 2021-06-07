https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-kamala-blasted-by-guatemalan-president-protestors-over-border-crisis-2020-election
Vice President Kamala Harris flew into Guatemala on Monday to meet with the government and was met by protestors carrying large signs visible to her as she went to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.
As can be seen in the above video, the signs are in English, and are clearly visible from far away. The signs say things like “Kamala, TRUMP WON”, “Kamala, Mind Your Own Business”, and “Kamala, Go Home.”
Other signs appearing outside of the frame of the video said “Kamala Stop Funding Criminals #FueraDeGuatemala.” Another one featured a photoshopped image of a pregnant Kamala captioned “Guatemala is pro-life #momalahelpme”, according to the NY Post.
President Giammattei himself has openly criticized the Biden administration during an English-language interview on Sunday, saying that they are principally to blame for the current crisis at their own border. Giammattei’s comments were:
“We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving. The message changed to: ‘We’re going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children.’ The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.”
A Harris speech from later on Monday after the meeting with Giammattei was uploaded on YouTube. Harris offered a lot of platitudes during the almost five minutes of the video’s run, and didn’t address either the protestors, or the issues brought up by Giammattei in his interview: