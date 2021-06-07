Pro-Trump protesters made an unexpected appearance Monday during Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Guatemala, her first foreign jaunt since taking office in January.

Harris is spending Monday and Tuesday examining the root causes of northern migration in Guatemala and Mexico, and the vice president’s motorcade passed the group of apparent Trump supporters en route to the first stop of the week, a bilateral meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

TECHNICAL ISSUES DELAY HARRIS’S FLIGHT TO GUATEMALA

According to the traveling press pool, the signs read, “Kamala, Trump won,” and “Kamala, mind your own business!” Photos posted on social media showed other signs reading, “Kamala stop funding criminals,” and “Guatemala is prolife #Momalahelpme”

Following the one-on-one meeting, Harris and Giammettei will hold a press conference. The vice president will also meet Monday with separate groups of community and social leaders and female entrepreneurs before departing for Mexico later in the evening.

Harris’s landing in Guatemala Sunday night was delayed slightly after “technical issues” aboard Air Force Two forced the delegation to return to Joint Base Andrews and switch planes. Symone Sanders, the vice president’s communications director, told reporters that the issues posed “no major safety concerns.”

The Harris trip comes just days before President Joe Biden’s own first foreign trek as commander in chief. He will travel to the United Kingdom on Wednesday for several days of meetings with, among others: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Queen Elizabeth II, G-7 leaders, NATO officials, EU leaders, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trip also will take Biden to Belgium and Switzerland.