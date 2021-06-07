https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/07/wannabe-woke-company-north-face-gets-exposed-over-its-use-of-petroleum-in-its-products/

Now, THIS is how it’s done.

Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, made this ad exposing North Face over its hypocrisy of talking bad about the oil & gas industry while at the same time relying on petroleum products for its entire product line.

Have a watch:

WATCH: North Face refused to make jackets for an oil and gas company. So the fossil fuel industry is fighting back with a new campaign “thanking” North Face for using so much petroleum in their products. Watch the 1 minute explainer ⬇️ #ThankYouNorthFace pic.twitter.com/cGcz9lUj3q — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 4, 2021

This is how it’s done:

Now THIS is an ad. https://t.co/w6sfg2gEnf — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 6, 2021

“That North Face puffer looks great on you. And it was made from fossil fuels”:

The ad claims that “90% or more” of the fabrics uses by the company are made from petroleum products:

And this makes North Face a partner with the oil & gas industry:

More companies should do this:

This clapback is AMAZING and I am here for it. Oil and gas for the win. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/7vvcby8vOI — Christina Mitas, MPP (@Christina_Mitas) June 5, 2021

It may not end corporate virtue signaling, but they’d surely have to think twice about it:

Corporate virtue signaling is annoying, so couldn’t help but to have a good laugh at this. https://t.co/w8a9P8Z2nD — John Noonan (@noonanjo) June 5, 2021

Time to expose the “wannabe woke” companies out there:

I love this. Should be done to every wannabe woke company. https://t.co/Aa1L2Qk3lG — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 6, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

