Over the past several months there have been many Democrats insisting that enhanced federal unemployment benefits do not keep people from seeking work, but the Washington Post — with this report that seems like an attempt to create a scandal involving W.V. Gov. Jim Justice — has demonstrated otherwise:

In West Virginia, the governor announced he was ending extra federal pandemic jobless benefits. Soon after, the resort he owns saw an uptick in job applications. https://t.co/Xvo0qIdcV7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2021

The Post is making a point here, just not the one they obviously intended:

this sort of proves the point, no? https://t.co/37grDbG8aj — streiff (@streiffredstate) June 7, 2021

There are tortured stories, and then there’s this masterpiece. Is the argument that any governor who owns a business is not allowed to help his state’s job market because people might…gain employment? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 7, 2021

BREAKING: “The Post makes the truly remarkable discovery that people go get jobs when the government stops paying them to stay home.” https://t.co/kM5phhz9cx — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) June 7, 2021

Well, no kidding. You get people off these extra benefits, they’ll put themselves out there more. The Washington Post is trying to make this out to be scandalous that people are applying at his resort. What’s the problem? https://t.co/vWVDdzId3f — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) June 7, 2021

Thanks for proving the point of so many Republicans, WaPo!

Isn’t that the point? People go get jobs? https://t.co/WMZ0eEuJKZ — Mindy (@just_mindy) June 7, 2021

So instead of identifying this as a positive employment outcome, WaPo tries to suggest it is corruption. We live is weird times. https://t.co/UsWqsaocWJ — Figure It Out (@tthomas5980) June 7, 2021

Did you read this before tweeting it? https://t.co/mcSm1bhc7I — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 7, 2021

Gee, who would think that if you quit paying people to stay home, they might start applying for jobs?!?! Shocking news …. 🙄 https://t.co/P4CBOSWrRj — MrsJustMe🇺🇸🥊 🏋🏻‍♀️ 🍷 (@JustMe73forAll) June 7, 2021

Was in only the governor’s business that saw an uptick in applications? For some reason we doubt it:

Did you check the other businesses around WV? You worthless hacks. https://t.co/cg5BHdIxvB — Magills (@magills_) June 7, 2021

I’m just curious, how many other businesses also saw an uptick in job applications. https://t.co/P3VSAbNsuU — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) June 7, 2021

Other than all that, ace reporting, WaPo!

