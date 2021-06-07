https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/wapo-attempt-to-turn-wv-governor-ending-extra-federal-unemployment-into-personal-scandal-is-backfiring-on-a-narrative/

Over the past several months there have been many Democrats insisting that enhanced federal unemployment benefits do not keep people from seeking work, but the Washington Post — with this report that seems like an attempt to create a scandal involving W.V. Gov. Jim Justice — has demonstrated otherwise:

The Post is making a point here, just not the one they obviously intended:

Thanks for proving the point of so many Republicans, WaPo!

Was in only the governor’s business that saw an uptick in applications? For some reason we doubt it:

Other than all that, ace reporting, WaPo!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...