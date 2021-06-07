https://www.oann.com/wapo-ceo-bidens-attack-on-freedom-of-press-alarming/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wapo-ceo-bidens-attack-on-freedom-of-press-alarming

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:29 AM PT – Monday, June 7, 2021

The CEO of the Washington Post is sounding the alarm on Joe Biden’s attack against the First Amendment. On Sunday, Fred Ryan said the Department of Justice’s attempt to silence a New York Times attorney with a gag order is an “unprecedented assault” against freedom of the press.

The DOJ is attempting to seize email logs from several Times reporters after Biden assured he would not let this happen because it’s it’s “simply wrong.” The publicist went on to point out that even Press Secretary Jen Psaki is unable to explain Biden’s flip-flop.

“I don’t have anything to preview for you in terms of a specific policy moving forward, but it’s something that he (Biden) will approach,” she told reporters when press on the issue during a press briefing.

In a sea change for press freedom, Biden administration vows not to spy on reporters doing their job Our statement: https://t.co/QdFT5Lkk95 pic.twitter.com/VG8HTwuawC — Freedom of the Press (@FreedomofPress) June 5, 2021

Psaki then claimed Biden is in touch with the DOJ, but it’s unclear when or if a meeting on the matter will take place. Meanwhile, critics have said Biden’s apparent attack on the press should alarm all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation.

