Washington state just added a new incentive for citizens to get vaccinated as it announced that it will temporarily allow certain shops to give away free marijuana joints alongside COVID-19 vaccinations.

As reported by The Olympian, “The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board [LCB] is offering pot shops the opportunity to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their stores and give a free joint to customers who get vaccinated, according to a news release from the agency.”

Last week, Washington state announced other motivations for people to get the vaccine, including the possibility of winning $1 million.

“Only those who receive a shot at an on-site clinic will be able to get a free pre-roll, Brian Smith, a spokesperson for the LCB, told McClatchy News. The offer is only for people 21 and older,” the outlet noted.

Retail licensees of marijuana had reportedly requested to carry out a promotion with the state in order to motivate people to get vaccinated, according to the LCB press release. The release stated that from Monday to July 12, the LCB is “providing a limited allowance for retail cannabis licensed businesses” to provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the store and give out “one joint at no cost to customers who receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the promotional clinic.” The stores can also advertise the promotion “so long as licensees maintain compliance with all other advertising regulations.”

States recently took action to incentivize people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as interest in the vaccines started to dwindle.

Ohio created a lottery system for vaccinated residents with other states like New York, Oregon, Colorado, and Maryland following soon after and announcing that they would provide residents with the ability to receive prizes if they got vaccinated against COVID-19.

Companies have taken similar steps, as well, such as Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Budweiser, promising free beer to the U.S. population if the nation reaches the White House’s goal of 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated by July 4, as reported by The Daily Wire.

“As part of Anheuser-Busch’s ‘Let’s Grab A Beer’ initiative aimed at playing an active role in the country’s recovery and making the moments that we come together over a beer even better, the brewer will offer its biggest beer giveaway ever to give eligible adults another reason to get their vaccines by July 4th,” the brewer said.

Washington, D.C. took similar action on May 6 when it gave out free beer to residents getting vaccinated. As The Daily Wire reported, more than 100 residents were vaccinated during the “Shot and a Beer” pop-up vaccination event DC Health carried out at the Kennedy Center.

“Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the event, which offered residents 21 and up the opportunity to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who got the shot were offered a free beer from Solace Brewing Company,” The Daily Wire noted.

United Airlines also announced a sweepstakes last month, offering free flights to vaccinated passengers.

“We’re proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away.”

