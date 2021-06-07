https://pjmedia.com/podcasts/bryan-preston/2021/06/07/watch-do-fathers-really-matter-n1452687

Just in time for Father’s Day, a gritty new film takes a look at the lives of three men who grew up without fathers. All of them fell into lives of hard crime, like so many others who lack a father’s guidance in their lives. What turned them all around?

I have the trailer for The Streets Were My Father on this week’s C’Mon Now! — take a look.

