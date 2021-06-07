http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rbpYjIK-eq0/

A fan jumped over what appeared to be at least a mid-level railing of the stadium while trying to avoid security after the USA-Mexico game Sunday night.

The bizarre scene took place on the CBS set after the United States defeated Mexico 3-2 in Denver. It has to be seen to be believed.

Weird/scary moment here as security chases someone away from the CBS Sports set: pic.twitter.com/FQDjlO1vAi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 7, 2021

So, that guy really didn’t want to be caught. The CBS panel included A CBS Sports panel of Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies, Kate Abdo, and Oguchi Onyewu. What might be even more striking than the possibly deadly leap is how cool and unreactive the CBS team was to what had just happened behind them. No one would have had an issue with the crew reacting to what had just happened.

But no, nothing but ice in the veins from that group.

The condition of the jumper is unknown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

