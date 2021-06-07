https://trishintel.com/watch-out-kamala-aoc-disappointed-with-vps-message-in-guatemala/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) expressed her disappointment with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, after Harris message to migrants “not to come” to the United States.

The member of “the Squad,” said that coming to the U.S. border to seek asylum was “a 100% legal method of arrival.”

Ocasio-Cortez comments came immediately after VP Harris spoke at a news joint conference Monday with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, in which she sent a clear message to those “folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come.”

The New York Democrat blamed the United States for having contributed to destabilization in Latin America and that “we can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing.”

This is disappointing to see. First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. https://t.co/vADyh5H0bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

