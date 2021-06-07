https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-psaki-refuses-to-answer-why-biden-failed-to-commemorate-d-day-on-77th-anniversary

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to answer during Monday’s press breifing why President Joe Biden failed to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day over the weekend. She did claim, however, the event was close to Biden’s “heart.”

“Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump all commemorated D-Day anniversaries on D-Day, on the D-Day anniversary,” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy said. “Why didn’t President Biden?”

Psaki responded, “Well, I can tell you that certainly … his value for the role that, the men who served on D-Day and the memory of them, the families who have kept their memories alive over the course of years on this day is something the President has spoke to many, many times in the past on, it’s close to his heart, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more we would have to say on it.”

Jen Psaki has no explanation for why Joe Biden failed to acknowledge the anniversary of D-Day yesterday pic.twitter.com/ee4FXhQDKD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2021

Fox News reported that a source at the Department of Homeland Security indicated that active service members and veterans were angered over Biden failing to acknowledge the 77th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday.

History.com notes of D-Day:

During World War II (1939-1945), the Battle of Normandy, which lasted from June 1944 to August 1944, resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany’s control. Codenamed Operation Overlord, the battle began on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day, when some 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of the heavily fortified coast of France’s Normandy region. The invasion was one of the largest amphibious military assaults in history and required extensive planning. Prior to D-Day, the Allies conducted a large-scale deception campaign designed to mislead the Germans about the intended invasion target. By late August 1944, all of northern France had been liberated, and by the following spring the Allies had defeated the Germans. The Normandy landings have been called the beginning of the end of war in Europe.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis commemorated D-Day on Sunday, writing on Twitter: “We are free from the threat of fascism because of the sacrifice made by countless, courageous young men 77 years ago. On D-Day, the Greatest Generation cemented their legacy into the fabric of this country as the protectors of liberty and freedom for America and the world.”

We are free from the threat of fascism because of the sacrifice made by countless, courageous young men 77 years ago. On D-Day, the Greatest Generation cemented their legacy into the fabric of this country as the protectors of liberty and freedom for America and the world. pic.twitter.com/wmbyObg5E5 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 6, 2021

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott wrote: “77 years ago, brave soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy to pursue liberty & defeat evil. Today we pay solemn tribute to the greatest military who fought to protect the freedom of the world.”

77 years ago, brave soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy to pursue liberty & defeat evil. Today we pay solemn tribute to the greatest military who fought to protect the freedom of the world. #DDay77 pic.twitter.com/R2ObgRy5Ps — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 6, 2021

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote: “On this day, in 1944, brave American and allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to liberate Europe. We honor their unparalleled efforts and sacrifice to defeat tyranny.”

On this day, in 1944, brave American and allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to liberate Europe. We honor their unparalleled efforts and sacrifice to defeat tyranny. #DDay pic.twitter.com/o1nTkPnla2 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 6, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) wrote: “Today marks 77 years since the Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy. D-Day reminds us of the courage and heroic sacrifices our troops have made for freedom.”

Today marks 77 years since the Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy. D-Day reminds us of the courage and heroic sacrifices our troops have made for freedom. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 6, 2021

