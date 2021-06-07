https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/07/when-someone-shows-you-who-they-really-are-human-civil-rights-activist-and-blm-supporter-claims-israel-is-the-same-as-nazi-germany/

You know, this really pisses this editor off.

Beyond the fact that the tweet itself is a repugnant piece of rat-filth garbage BUT Twitter locked this editor for simply sharing emails between Fauci and Zuckerberg … but this is ok? REALLY JACK?!

They are the same pic.twitter.com/gdNRbrMduO — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 6, 2021

Pretty sure this person doesn’t really give a damn about human rights. Just sayin’.

Note, 340k people follow him.

And over 1k people liked this abhorrent tweet.

There is seriously something wrong with Twitter.

You have won the not smartest person on the planet ever award. Congrats. (Yes, I know how phrased this. Go sit down) — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) June 7, 2021

pic.twitter.com/aZ2NqZTDl1 — Cincy Browncoat – You can’t take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) June 7, 2021

The color scheme of the flag on the left more closely resembles this, as do the actions of the followers. pic.twitter.com/pQVrfx31fG — Bastiats_Pen (@BastiatsPen) June 7, 2021

Can someone at @Twitter address this? — Autonomaton (@FilthPigPDX) June 7, 2021

Sorry, they’re too busy suspending accounts like Dr. Naomi Wolf for challenging vaccine rhetoric to actually do anything about real anti-Semitism on their site.

They are the same pic.twitter.com/lyrchX4Eqy — 𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗸 (@pixelprotectors) June 7, 2021

Has @SirajAHashmi listed this yet? ✍️✍️✍️ — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) June 7, 2021

Heh, even David ‘I was an evil Trump supporter but I changed my mind so people would like me’ Weissman said this was too far:

Dude, I respect you for what you do but this is not the same. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 7, 2021

But don’t worry dude, he respsects you.

Wow.

This is a HORRIFIC take. Not only is it entierly incorrect but its dangerous. Very dangerous and exceedingly harmful for Jewish people. Especially those who are survivors or have family who are. I had a lot of respect for your account. This tweet has undone that 😔 🇮🇱🇵🇸☮️ — 🟣S.L. Polishook🟣 (@Stpolishook) June 7, 2021

That’s how it’s done. ^

***

