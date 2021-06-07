https://hannity.com/media-room/wheres-kamala-harris-named-border-czar-75-days-ago-still-no-press-briefing-or-visit/
BIDEN REBUKED: AOC Says Biden Only Appeals to ‘That Dude in the Diner,’ Not a ‘Pragmatic Choice’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.26.19
Controversial far-left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set her sights on former Vice President Joe Biden this week; saying the Democratic frontrunner isn’t a “pragmatic choice” because he only appeals to “that dude in the diner.”
“I think he’s not a pragmatic choice,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview published Wednesday.
“If you pick the perfect candidate like Joe Biden to win that guy in the diner, the cost will make you lose because you will depress turnout as well,” she said. “And that’s exactly what happened to 2016. We picked the logically fitting candidate, but that candidate did not inspire the turnout that we needed.”
Ocasio-Cortez slammed Biden’s appeal to that “dude in the diner,” asking, “Just so that you can get this very specific slice of Trump voters?”
Both progressive candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are hoping to garner AOC’s official endorsement in the months ahead.
The new Representative from New York City found herself in hot-water last week when she referred to immigration detention centers along the US-Mexico border as “Concentration Camps.”
“As long as the @GOPLeader supports jailing children and families on the border, I will continue to hold him to account for it. That’s why I’m calling on Rep. McCarthy to apologize for aiding and supporting the separation of children from their parents,” posted Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

Yad Vashem, the official Israel Holocaust Center in Jerusalem responded this week to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ recent comments; urging the far-left lawmaker to “learn” about concentration camps.
“@AOC Concentration camps assured a slave labor supply to help in the Nazi war effort, even as the brutality of life inside the camps helped assure the ultimate goal of ‘extermination through labor.’ Learn about concentration camps,” posted Yad Vashem.
.@AOC Concentration camps assured a slave labor supply to help in the Nazi war effort, even as the brutality of life inside the camps helped assure the ultimate goal of “extermination through labor.”
Learn about concentration camps https://t.co/oBPQsjf6FC#Holocaust #History pic.twitter.com/nmc9As2nlO
— Yad Vashem (@yadvashem) June 19, 2019
BIDEN REBUKED: Two Dem Senators Say President Needs ‘More Action’ to Solve Border Disaster
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.03.21
Two border-state Senators from the Democratic Party say the Biden Administration is not doing enough to solve the spiraling humanitarian and legal crisis taking place between the United States and Central America.
“While I share President Biden’s urgency in fixing our broken immigration system, what I didn’t hear tonight was a plan to address the immediate crisis at the border, and I will continue holding this administration accountable to deliver the resources and staffing necessary for a humane, orderly process as we work to improve border security, support local economies, and fix our immigration system,” Arizona Senator Mark Kelly said.
— Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) April 29, 2021
— Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) April 29, 2021
Fellow Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema agreed.
“Sen. Sinema has been clear that she — along with Sen. Kelly — wants to see more action from the administration to address the border crisis and support Arizona border communities. She’s spoken directly with administration officials on this,” Sinema’s office told Fox News.
“If you believe we need to secure the border, pass it because it has a lot of money for high-tech border security,” Biden said during his primetime address Wednesday night.
