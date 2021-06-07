https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/07/white-male-academic-boomer-shaming-2-young-poc-authors-for-opposing-critical-race-theory-does-not-go-well-for-him-like-at-all/

Critical Race Theory is poison.

Period, the end.

And the people pushing it are some of the worst, especially white male boomers shaming people of color for NOT supporting it. This guy actually claimed they couldn’t think for themselves even.

Perhaps he was trying to prove his own racism?

Step 1. Two young POC authors write an article which criticises Critical Race Theory from a moral & philosophical standpoint. Step 2. White male boomer academic (@mlmartens) tells them their opinion is invalid & they can’t think for themselves anyway. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XNGDRUZAvw — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) June 7, 2021

What’s really annoying about white liberals is that they think they are the GOOD GUYS for behaving in this way.

Weird, right?

Says the white guy talking down to the young Black man.

Says a lot, right?

Oh yeah, he’s a ‘professor’ as well.

As if we needed another reason to doubt our institutions of higher learning.

Pronoun guy is as pronoun guy does. 🤷‍♂️🌼 — gio (@gionninanni) June 7, 2021

He is certainly projecting his own sins , POC are only there to parrot what they (white “academics”) have already thought for them. Having agency and their own ideas is undesirable… — Alvaro Antolinez (@omegant) June 7, 2021

The masked profile pic tells you all you need to know — The Free-Market Feline (@memoFlibble) June 7, 2021

Ain’t THAT the truth?

And I’ve noticed, here in the USA, that the white male boomers who peddle critical race theory, apparently think that fact gives them a pass. It’s like “How can I be a racist – cuz I’m calling Millions and millions of other people racist.” — Rick Reynolds (@RickReyn1) June 7, 2021

Lib boomers see this as dreams from the 60’s finally being realized. Everyone else sees it as cringe. CRT sht is so embarrassing & uncool. — No Name is Safe (@truthtobugmen) June 7, 2021

Not to mention racist AF.

