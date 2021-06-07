https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/07/white-male-academic-boomer-shaming-2-young-poc-authors-for-opposing-critical-race-theory-does-not-go-well-for-him-like-at-all/

Critical Race Theory is poison.

Period, the end.

And the people pushing it are some of the worst, especially white male boomers shaming people of color for NOT supporting it. This guy actually claimed they couldn’t think for themselves even.

Perhaps he was trying to prove his own racism?

What’s really annoying about white liberals is that they think they are the GOOD GUYS for behaving in this way.

Weird, right?

Says the white guy talking down to the young Black man.

Says a lot, right?

Oh yeah, he’s a ‘professor’ as well.

As if we needed another reason to doubt our institutions of higher learning.

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Not to mention racist AF.

