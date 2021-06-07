https://vdare.com/posts/who-foresaw-a-woke-corporate-dystopia

Perhaps the 1993 sci-fi satire film Demolition Man with Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes, Sandra Bullock, and Rob Schneider?


The team behind Demolition Man aren’t that well known:

Mike Judge’s 2005 film Idiocracy is a further development along Demolition Man’s themes.

There are probably other satires from the 1990s, which had a lot of political correctness in the early 1990s and pretty widespread revolt as the decade went on.

Good choice. But, if I recall, Vonnegut’s “Harrison Bergeron” is Woke Government Dystopia but not Woke Corporate Dystopia. I think Philip K. Dick more or less invented Corporate Dystopia, but didn’t much foresee the Woke aspect.

Paul Verhoeven (Robocop, Total Recall, Starship Troopers) should have done a dystopian Woke Corporate Oligarchy sci-fi movie, but I don’t believe he ever did.

