https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/whos-gonna-tell-her-chers-so-angry-at-these-senate-traitors-that-she-called-for-the-wrong-dem-to-be-removed-from-office/

There are a couple of Senate Democrats who have royally ticked off Cher, and one of them might be surprised to find themselves being thrown into the mix:

Joe Manchin & Kirsten

Gillibrand Aren’t Democrats They’re TRAITORS.If There Is Any Way 4 NEW YORKERS 2 KICK HER OUT OF SENATE They Must Try Be4 She Hands Our Country 2 trump & His Criminals. These Fake Democrats Are Single Handedly Sabotaging PRES.BIDEN’S Plans 2 Help🇺🇸’n Ppl — Cher (@cher) June 7, 2021

D’OH!

This tweet is awesome. 😂 https://t.co/Ls4SjSXmtn — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) June 7, 2021

It is! I am laughing so much. 😂 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 7, 2021

Cher got so blinded by rage that she named the wrong person!

What I love about this error is how it beautifully illustrates the mismatch between political intensity and political knowledge that defines so much of our politics. She can’t be bothered to identify the right Kirsten because THIS MATTERS SO MUCH! https://t.co/DZLhroymBY — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 7, 2021

This tweet has it all. https://t.co/l3cvehoefM — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) June 7, 2021

Gillibrand? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Lay off the sauce, Cher https://t.co/0ZPSVh1d1p — ZuZu Bailey 👩‍👦‍👦🏕 (@Justlove3332) June 7, 2021

Gillibrand? Lol 🤡 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 7, 2021

It’ll be funny if Gillibrand’s political epitaph reads that she was undone for the sins of Al Franken and some other Kirsten. https://t.co/sgJCmjHe8K — Will Truman (@trumwill) June 7, 2021

All she needs is a pillow company. https://t.co/d8019f1Trm — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 7, 2021

Footage of Cher writing that tweet: “Who is the woman Senator again? Kirsten something.” *googles Kirsten Senator. gets hits for Gillibrand* *Write out tweet saying people of New York need to get rid of the traitor* LOL — RBe (@RBPundit) June 7, 2021

It’s legit hilarious.

