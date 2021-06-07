https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/07/whos-gonna-tell-her-chers-so-angry-at-these-senate-traitors-that-she-called-for-the-wrong-dem-to-be-removed-from-office/

There are a couple of Senate Democrats who have royally ticked off Cher, and one of them might be surprised to find themselves being thrown into the mix:

D’OH!

Cher got so blinded by rage that she named the wrong person!

It’s legit hilarious.

