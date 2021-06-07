https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/fox-news-keep-chris-wallace-trump-blasts-almost-radical-left-fox-news-host/

President Trump blasted Fox News host Chris Wallace on Monday.

“Why does Fox News keep Chris Wallace? His ratings are terrible, he’s ‘almost’ Radical Left, he was acknowledged to have failed badly as a Presidential debate moderator (except for Biden who he totally protected!), and so much else. Usually, these are not the qualities of a long-term stay!” Trump said.

Just in from President Trump: “Why does Fox News keep Chris Wallace?” pic.twitter.com/uhmf3bwgfI — Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) June 7, 2021

Recall Chris Wallace carried Joe Biden across the finish line during a 2020 presidential debate.

Chris Wallace sparred with Trump and protected Joe Biden.

Wallace used his time as debate moderator to lie to the American people and protect Joe Biden and his crackhead son Hunter’s international money laundering operation.

