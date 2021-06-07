Worldwide Genocide Continues: 13,867 DEAD and 1,354,336 Injuries in European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/worldwide-genocide-continues-13867-dead-and-1354336-injuries-in-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/
by Brian Shilhavy
Editor, Health Impact News
The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”
Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:
This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.
EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.
This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.
The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.
Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)
Their report through June 5, 2021 lists 13,867 deaths and 1,354,336 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
From the total of injuries recorded, there are 683,688 serious injuries which equals over 50%.
“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*
Here is the summary data through June 5, 2021.
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 6,732 deaths and 502,162 injuries to 05/06/2021
- 14,819 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 74 deaths
- 11,018 Cardiac disorders incl. 843 deaths
- 90 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 6,146 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 216 Endocrine disorders
- 7,119 Eye disorders incl. 17 deaths
- 45,616 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 332 deaths
- 140,516 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,079 deaths
- 387 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 28 deaths
- 5,436 Immune system disorders incl. 32 deaths
- 15,632 Infections and infestations incl. 711 deaths
- 5,552 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 94 deaths
- 11,782 Investigations incl. 260 deaths
- 3,730 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 129 deaths
- 71,816 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 84 deaths
- 295 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 21 deaths
- 90,427 Nervous system disorders incl. 692 deaths
- 330 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 11 deaths
- 100 Product issues
- 8,902 Psychiatric disorders incl. 99 deaths
- 1,547 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 103 deaths
- 2,052 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 21,055 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 777 deaths
- 23,678 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 60 deaths
- 750 Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths
- 222 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 15 deaths
- 12,929 Vascular disorders incl. 251 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 3,821 deaths and 101,767 injuries to 05/06/2021
- 1,826 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 27 deaths
- 2,822 Cardiac disorders incl. 409 deaths
- 31 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 1,171 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 64 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,575 Eye disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 8,770 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 124 deaths
- 28,047 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,646 deaths
- 180 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 936 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 3,333 Infections and infestations incl. 219 deaths
- 2,013 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 71 deaths
- 2,292 Investigations incl. 85 deaths
- 1,137 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 77 deaths
- 12,483 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 69 deaths
- 113 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 14 deaths
- 17,861 Nervous system disorders incl. 382 deaths
- 171 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 18 Product issues
- 2,071 Psychiatric disorders incl. 61 deaths
- 670 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 46 deaths
- 352 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
- 4,831 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 365 deaths
- 5,412 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 25 deaths
- 427 Social circumstances incl. 12 deaths
- 311 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 33 deaths
- 2,850 Vascular disorders incl. 131 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 2,848 deaths and 724,457 injuries to 05/06/2021
- 8,125 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 117 deaths
- 10,935 Cardiac disorders incl. 351 deaths
- 97 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 7,746 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 263 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 11,998 Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 75,897 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 129 deaths
- 195,671 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 769 deaths
- 450 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 24 deaths
- 2,765 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 15,657 Infections and infestations incl. 188 deaths
- 6,783 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 57 deaths
- 15,030 Investigations incl. 62 deaths
- 9,083 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 42 deaths
- 113,983 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 30 deaths
- 275 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
- 155,571 Nervous system disorders incl. 438 deaths
- 190 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 3 deaths
- 88 Product issues
- 13,563 Psychiatric disorders incl. 25 deaths
- 2,518 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 23 deaths
- 4,578 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 23,942 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 322 deaths
- 33,090 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 18 deaths
- 678 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
- 571 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 16 deaths
- 14,910 Vascular disorders incl. 197 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 466 deaths and 25,950 injuries to 05/06/2021
- 240 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 392 Cardiac disorders incl. 48 deaths
- 12 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
- 125 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 6 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 305 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 2,389 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 18 deaths
- 6,643 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 120 deaths
- 44 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 66 Immune system disorders
- 322 Infections and infestations incl. 11 deaths
- 267 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 7 deaths
- 1,683 Investigations incl. 32 deaths
- 140 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 4,429 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 14 deaths
- 14 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)
- 5,457 Nervous system disorders incl. 57 deaths
- 9 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 8 Product issues
- 275 Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 102 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 85 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 907 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 37 deaths
- 556 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 1 death
- 62 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
- 293 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 23 deaths
- 1,119 Vascular disorders incl. 54 deaths
*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database, and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.
See Also:
Insider Exposes Freemasonry as the World’s Oldest Secret Religion and the Luciferian Plans for The New World Order
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It
Worldwide Genocide Continues: 13,867 DEAD and 1,354,336 Injuries in European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots
Hong Kong: 12 DEAD Four Miscarriages in One Week Following COVID-19 Injections
Man Who Developed CDC Vaccine Tracking System, BBC Radio Personality – Among the DEAD Following COVID-19 Injections
CDC: Death Toll Following Experimental COVID Injections Now at 4,863 – More than 23 Previous Years of Recorded Vaccine Deaths According to VAERS
DEATH and Suffering Continue to Follow COVID-19 Bioweapon Injections
COVID-19 Bioweapon Shots Continue to Kill and Maim People Across the World
More Ruined Lives Following COVID-19 Bioweapon Injections
Rock and Roll Legend Eric Clapton Regrets COVID Shot, while Others Die Shortly After the Injections
45-Year-Old California Father of Two Dead 10 Days After COVID Injection
57-Year-Old Syracuse Man Mocks “Anti-vaxxers,” DEAD Seven Days After Johnson & Johnson Shot
Healthy Utah High School Athlete Develops Blood Clots in His Brain Following COVID Injection
CDC Reports 2 More Infant DEATHS Following Experimental COVID Injections During Clinical Trials
48-Year-Old Surgeon DEAD after Mocking “Anti-vaxxers” and Writing His Own Obituary after Moderna COVID Injections
16-Year-Old Wisconsin Girl DEAD Following 2 Doses of the Experimental Pfizer COVID Injections
Tragedy Continues to Strike Families with Loved Ones Dying After being Injected with Experimental COVID Shots
CDC: 4,178 Americans DEAD Following Experimental COVID Injections – Deaths from COVID Shots now Equal 20 Years of Recorded Deaths Following Vaccines Since 2001
Experimental Adenovirus COVID Injections Continuing to Kill Younger, Middle-Aged People
1,047 Dead 725,079 Reported Injuries following COVID19 Experimental “Vaccines” Reported in the U.K.
59-Year-Old Israeli Fashion Icon Alber Elbaz DEAD After Being “Fully Vaccinated” for COVID-19
Pro-Vaccine Cybersecurity Expert Dan Kaminsky DEAD at 42 Following Experimental COVID Shot
44-Year-Old Pastor DEAD after Moderna COVID Shot – Wanted Other Pastors and African Americans to Follow her Example and Take the Shot
‘Baldwin Hills’ Star 30-Year-Old Ashley Taylor Gerren DEAD after Getting COVID Injection
Brain Injuries and DEATH Continue to Follow J&J COVID Injections
Family Member of Rapper DMX Claims COVID “Vaccine” Injection Preceded his Fatal Heart Attack – Not Drug Overdose
35-Year-Old Nurse and Mother of 2 DEAD Following Pfizer Experimental COVID Injections in UK
21-Year-Old University of Cincinnati Student DEAD 24 Hours after Johnson & Johnson COVID Injection
Healthy 43-Year-Old Father of 7 Suffers Stroke and is Paralyzed after Johnson and Johnson COVID Shot
20-Year-Old Scottish Man DEAD 12 Hours After being Injected with the Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Jab
Healthy 27-Year-Old Chicago Doctor DEAD 3 Months Following COVID Shots Raising Long-term Safety Concerns
Midwin Charles: 47-Year-Old MSNBC Legal Analyst DEAD After Experimental mRNA COVID Shot
22-Year-Old Israeli Girl DEAD Following Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injection
Italy: Two More Teachers DEAD After AstraZeneca COVID Shot
40-Year-Old Wisconsin Music Teacher DEAD Following Experimental COVID Injection
Canada Suspends AstraZeneca COVID Shot – 2,530 Injuries and 24 DEAD Following Mostly Pfizer and Moderna Shots
North Carolina College Professor DEAD After Johnson and Johnson COVID Shot
Entire City in Shock as Another Italian Professor is DEAD Following the AstraZeneca COVID Injection
31-Year-Old Italian Professor DEAD following the Experimental AstraZeneca COVID Injection
Kansas City Council Woman DEAD Hours After Receiving Experimental COVID Injection
2 Men Dead at Senior Care Home following Experimental Pfizer COVID Injections as Australia Begins COVID Shots
People Now Dying Following the Experimental Johnson and Johnson COVID Injections
27-Year-Old Georgian Nurse DEAD One Day after AstraZeneca Experimental COVID Shot
Ireland: Nine Nursing Home Residents Die of COVID-19 Despite Being mRNA “Vaccinated”
Teacher Dies Hours After Getting AstraZeneca COVID Shot in Italy – Manslaughter Investigation Launched
Pediatric Nurse Brags About Getting COVID Vaccine While Pregnant – Baby is Stillborn 8 Days Later
Boxing Champion Marvin Hagler DEAD at Age 66 After Receiving an Experimental COVID “Vaccine”
39-Year-Old Surgical Technician and Mother Dies 4 Days After Second Experimental Moderna COVID mRNA Shot
UK Government Changes Recommendations on Pregnant Women Getting Experimental COVID Injections Causing at Least 20 Miscarriages So Far
First Week of COVID Experimental Vaccines in South Korea: 7 DEAD and More than 2,800 Injured
Whistleblower Reveals Many Pregnancy Complications following Experimental COVID Injections – “Vaccine Leaving a Trail of Devastated Mothers”
12 Residents Die After First COVID Vaccine in Wales Nursing and Dementia Care Centre
Death Rates Skyrocket in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental COVID “Vaccines”
28-Year-Old PhD Physical Therapist DEAD 2 Days After Being Injected with COVID Experimental mRNA Vaccine
22 Elderly with Dementia Dead in 1 Week After the Experimental mRNA COVID Injection in the Netherlands
Two Nuns Dead and 28 COVID Positive 2 Days After Experimental COVID mRNA Injections
Formerly Healthy American Serviceman Now has Heart Disease Following the Moderna COVID Shots
Whistleblower Video Footage of Forced COVID Vaccines in German Nursing Homes Goes Public – Attorney: “We’re Dealing with Homicide, Maybe Even Murder”
Second Pfizer COVID Shot Halted in Spain After 46 Deaths in One Nursing Home Following the First Shot
Former Detroit TV Anchor Karen Hudson-Samuels Suddenly Dies One Day After Being Injected with Experimental mRNA COVID Shot
Whistleblower: 8 of 31 Residents Dead in German Nursing Home After They Were Forcibly Injected with Pfizer Experimental mRNA COVID Shots Against Their Will
28-Year-old Wisconsin Healthcare Worker has Aneurysm – Brain Dead Five Days After Second Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injection
Another Medical Professional in the Prime of Life DEAD Weeks After Receiving the mRNA Experimental Injection as Memphis Mourns Loss of 36-Year-Old Doctor
Wisconsin Resident Doctor has Miscarriage 3 Days After Being Injected with Experimental COVID mRNA Shot
39-Year-Old Medical Doctor and Son of Former Chief Justice of Trinidad Found Dead After COVID Injection in Ireland
TRAGEDY! 9 Dead in Spanish Nursing Home Shortly After First Pfizer Shots but Second Doses Given Anyway – Religious Beliefs in Vaccines Causing Massive Senior Deaths?
Another Jewish Holocaust? Local Talk Radio Reports “Many Dying” in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental mRNA Injections
45-Year-Old Italian Doctor “In the Prime of Life and in Perfect Health” Drops Dead After the Pfizer mRNA COVID Shot: 39-Year-Old Nurse, 42-Year-Old Surgical Technician Also Dead
58-Year-Old Mother and Grandmother of Six in Virginia Dies Within Hours of Receiving Experimental Pfizer mRNA Injection
Israeli Teenager Hospitalized in ICU for “Inflammation of the Heart” Days after Receiving Second Pfizer Vaccine
24 Residents Dead in 3 Weeks as One Third of UK Nursing Home Residents Die After Experimental mRNA COVID Injections
CNA Nursing Home Whistleblower: Seniors Are DYING LIKE FLIES After COVID Injections! SPEAK OUT!!!
Did Larry King Receive an Experimental COVID Shot Just Before His Death?
53 Dead in Gibraltar in 10 Days After Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injections Started
Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dead After Receiving the Experimental Moderna mRNA COVID Injection
10 Dead with 51 Severe Side-Effects Among Germany’s Elderly after Experimental Pfizer COVID Injections
55 Americans Have Died Following mRNA COVID Injections as Norway Death Toll Rises To 29
23 Seniors Have Died in Norway After Receiving the Pfizer Experimental COVID mRNA Injection
Louisiana Woman Convulses Uncontrollably after Being Injected with the Experimental Pfizer COVID Shot – “I can’t stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can’t do anything to help her.”
24 Dead and 137 Infected at NY Nursing Home After Experimental COVID Injections
“Very Healthy 56-Year-Old” Miami Obstetrician Dies after Being Injected with the Experimental Pfizer COVID Vaccine
“Perfectly Healthy” 41-year-old Pediatric Assistant Dies Suddenly After Injected with Experimental Pfizer COVID Vaccine
Is the Tennessee Nurse Who Passed Out on Live Camera After the COVID Vaccine Still Alive?
32-Year-Old Mexican Doctor Suffers Seizures and is Paralyzed After Receiving the Pfizer Experimental Vaccine
Having problems receiving our newsletters? See:
If our website is seized and shut down, find us on Minds.com and MeWe, as well as Bitchute and Rumble for further instructions about where to find us.
If you use the TOR Onion browser, here are the links and corresponding URLs to use in the TOR browser to find us on the Dark Web: Health Impact News, Vaccine Impact, Medical Kidnap, Created4Health, CoconutOil.com.
Insider Exposes Freemasonry as the World’s Oldest Secret Religion and the Luciferian Plans for The New World Order
It’s Time to Choose Sides: Do You Even Know What Side You Are On?
The Seal and Mark of God is Far More Important than the “Mark of the Beast” – Are You Prepared for What’s Coming?
Unmasking Who is Behind the Plandemic and Rioting to Usher in the New World Order
The Satanic Roots to Modern Medicine – The Mark of the Beast?
Published on June 7, 2021