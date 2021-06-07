Worldwide Genocide Continues: 13,867 DEAD and 1,354,336 Injuries in European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/worldwide-genocide-continues-13867-dead-and-1354336-injuries-in-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.

EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.

This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.

The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.

Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)

Their report through June 5, 2021 lists 13,867 deaths and 1,354,336 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, there are 683,688 serious injuries which equals over 50%.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through June 5, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 6,732 deathand 502,162 injuries to 05/06/2021

  • 14,819   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 74 deaths
  • 11,018   Cardiac disorders incl. 843 deaths
  • 90           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 6,146     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 216        Endocrine disorders
  • 7,119     Eye disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 45,616   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 332 deaths
  • 140,516 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,079 deaths
  • 387        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 28  deaths
  • 5,436     Immune system disorders incl. 32 deaths
  • 15,632   Infections and infestations incl. 711 deaths
  • 5,552     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 94   deaths
  • 11,782   Investigations incl. 260   deaths
  • 3,730     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 129 deaths
  • 71,816   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 84 deaths
  • 295        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 21 deaths
  • 90,427   Nervous system disorders incl. 692 deaths
  • 330        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 11 deaths
  • 100        Product issues
  • 8,902     Psychiatric disorders incl. 99 deaths
  • 1,547     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 103 deaths
  • 2,052     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 21,055   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 777 deaths
  • 23,678   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 60  deaths
  • 750        Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths
  • 222        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 15 deaths
  • 12,929   Vascular disorders incl. 251 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 3,821 deathand 101,767 injuries to 05/06/2021

  • 1,826     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 27 deaths
  • 2,822     Cardiac disorders incl. 409 deaths
  • 31           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 1,171     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 64           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,575     Eye disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 8,770     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 124 deaths
  • 28,047   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,646 deaths
  • 180        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 10  deaths
  • 936        Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 3,333     Infections and infestations incl. 219 deaths
  • 2,013     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 71   deaths
  • 2,292     Investigations incl. 85 deaths
  • 1,137     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 77 deaths
  • 12,483   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 69 deaths
  • 113        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 14 deaths
  • 17,861   Nervous system disorders incl. 382 deaths
  • 171        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 18           Product issues
  • 2,071     Psychiatric disorders incl. 61 deaths
  • 670        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 46 deaths
  • 352        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
  • 4,831     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 365 deaths
  • 5,412     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 25  deaths
  • 427        Social circumstances incl. 12 deaths
  • 311        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 33 deaths
  • 2,850     Vascular disorders incl. 131 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca2,848 deathand 724,457 injuries to 05/06/2021

  • 8,125     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 117  deaths
  • 10,935   Cardiac disorders incl. 351 deaths
  • 97           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 7,746     Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 263        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 11,998   Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 75,897   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 129 deaths
  • 195,671 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 769 deaths
  • 450        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 24 deaths
  • 2,765     Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 15,657   Infections and infestations incl. 188 deaths
  • 6,783     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 57 deaths
  • 15,030   Investigations incl. 62 deaths
  • 9,083     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 42 deaths
  • 113,983 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 275        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
  • 155,571 Nervous system disorders incl. 438 deaths
  • 190        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 3 deaths
  • 88           Product issues
  • 13,563   Psychiatric disorders incl. 25 deaths
  • 2,518     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 23 deaths
  • 4,578     Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 23,942   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 322 deaths
  • 33,090   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 678        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 571        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 16 deaths
  • 14,910   Vascular disorders incl. 197 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson466 deaths and 25,950 injuries to 05/06/2021

  • 240        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 392        Cardiac disorders incl. 48 deaths
  • 12           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 125        Ear and labyrinth disorders
  • 6             Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 305        Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 2,389     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 6,643     General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 120 deaths
  • 44           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 66           Immune system disorders
  • 322        Infections and infestations incl. 11 deaths
  • 267        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 7 deaths
  • 1,683     Investigations incl. 32 deaths
  • 140        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 4,429     Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 14 deaths
  • 14           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)
  • 5,457     Nervous system disorders incl. 57 deaths
  • 9             Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 8             Product issues
  • 275        Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 102        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 85           Reproductive system and breast disorders
  • 907        Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 37 deaths
  • 556        Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 1 death
  • 62           Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
  • 293        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 23 deaths
  • 1,119     Vascular disorders incl. 54 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database, and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Having problems receiving our newsletters?

