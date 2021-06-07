Worldwide Genocide Continues: 13,867 DEAD and 1,354,336 Injuries in European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/worldwide-genocide-continues-13867-dead-and-1354336-injuries-in-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines. EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001. This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public. The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects. Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)

Their report through June 5, 2021 lists 13,867 deaths and 1,354,336 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, there are 683,688 serious injuries which equals over 50%.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through June 5, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 6,732 deaths and 502,162 injuries to 05/06/2021

14,819 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 74 deaths

11,018 Cardiac disorders incl. 843 deaths

90 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 5 deaths

6,146 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

216 Endocrine disorders

7,119 Eye disorders incl. 17 deaths

45,616 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 332 deaths

140,516 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,079 deaths

387 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 28 deaths

5,436 Immune system disorders incl. 32 deaths

15,632 Infections and infestations incl. 711 deaths

5,552 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 94 deaths

11,782 Investigations incl. 260 deaths

3,730 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 129 deaths

71,816 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 84 deaths

295 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 21 deaths

90,427 Nervous system disorders incl. 692 deaths

330 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 11 deaths

100 Product issues

8,902 Psychiatric disorders incl. 99 deaths

1,547 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 103 deaths

2,052 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

21,055 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 777 deaths

23,678 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 60 deaths

750 Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths

222 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 15 deaths

12,929 Vascular disorders incl. 251 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 3,821 deaths and 101,767 injuries to 05/06/2021

1,826 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 27 deaths

2,822 Cardiac disorders incl. 409 deaths

31 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

1,171 Ear and labyrinth disorders

64 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,575 Eye disorders incl. 5 deaths

8,770 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 124 deaths

28,047 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,646 deaths

180 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 10 deaths

936 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths

3,333 Infections and infestations incl. 219 deaths

2,013 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 71 deaths

2,292 Investigations incl. 85 deaths

1,137 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 77 deaths

12,483 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 69 deaths

113 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 14 deaths

17,861 Nervous system disorders incl. 382 deaths

171 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

18 Product issues

2,071 Psychiatric disorders incl. 61 deaths

670 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 46 deaths

352 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

4,831 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 365 deaths

5,412 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 25 deaths

427 Social circumstances incl. 12 deaths

311 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 33 deaths

2,850 Vascular disorders incl. 131 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 2,848 deaths and 724,457 injuries to 05/06/2021

8,125 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 117 deaths

10,935 Cardiac disorders incl. 351 deaths

97 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

7,746 Ear and labyrinth disorders

263 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

11,998 Eye disorders incl. 10 deaths

75,897 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 129 deaths

195,671 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 769 deaths

450 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 24 deaths

2,765 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

15,657 Infections and infestations incl. 188 deaths

6,783 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 57 deaths

15,030 Investigations incl. 62 deaths

9,083 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 42 deaths

113,983 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 30 deaths

275 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths

155,571 Nervous system disorders incl. 438 deaths

190 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 3 deaths

88 Product issues

13,563 Psychiatric disorders incl. 25 deaths

2,518 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 23 deaths

4,578 Reproductive system and breast disorders

23,942 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 322 deaths

33,090 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 18 deaths

678 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

571 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 16 deaths

14,910 Vascular disorders incl. 197 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 466 deaths and 25,950 injuries to 05/06/2021

240 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 13 deaths

392 Cardiac disorders incl. 48 deaths

12 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

125 Ear and labyrinth disorders

6 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

305 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths

2,389 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 18 deaths

6,643 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 120 deaths

44 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 3 deaths

66 Immune system disorders

322 Infections and infestations incl. 11 deaths

267 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 7 deaths

1,683 Investigations incl. 32 deaths

140 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 10 deaths

4,429 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 14 deaths

14 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)

5,457 Nervous system disorders incl. 57 deaths

9 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

8 Product issues

275 Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths

102 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 7 deaths

85 Reproductive system and breast disorders

907 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 37 deaths

556 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 1 death

62 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths

293 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 23 deaths

1,119 Vascular disorders incl. 54 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database, and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

See Also:

Having problems receiving our newsletters? See:

If our website is seized and shut down, find us on Minds.com and MeWe, as well as Bitchute and Rumble for further instructions about where to find us.

If you use the TOR Onion browser, here are the links and corresponding URLs to use in the TOR browser to find us on the Dark Web: Health Impact News, Vaccine Impact, Medical Kidnap, Created4Health, CoconutOil.com.





Published on June 7, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

