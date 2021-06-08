https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-mark-robinsons-fiery-speech-at-the-nc-gop

NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson took the podium in Greenville NC for the annual NC Republican Party Convention and gave what is being lauded as an absolutely unforgettable speech.

Robinson told the crowd in no uncertain terms that it was their duty right now to “run to the trouble”.

“During 9/11 [2001, in NYC], people running away from those burning buildings, running away in horror … we saw policemen and firemen running to those buildings, basically running to their deaths, to go help others, because they saw trouble and they knew that they were needed.”

“That’s got to be us in this day, right here. We’ve got to run to the trouble, folks.”

Robinson then wasted no time in laying out exactly what and where the trouble exists, and where Republicans need to “run to”:

“And what is the trouble? The trouble is the Biden administration that is seeking to turn this country into a socialist hellhole.”

“The trouble is Antifa, that wants to roam the streets and beat you into submission. The trouble is Black Lives Matter, that claims to care about the lives of black people, but it’s turned a blind eye, while violence in black communities is taking lives at a genocidal rate. They’ve turned a blind eye.“

“That’s where the trouble is, and that’s what we’ve got to run to. We’ve got all the right in the world on our side. And there ain’t no reason to be afraid. And there ain’t no reason to not take the challenge dead-on.”

“‘Cause I’m gonna tell you who we come from, folks. We don’t come from some weak jelly-back spineless people. That’s not who we come from, none of us. And it doesn’t matter what color you are, what nation your folks hail from, how much money you got. We all share the same name; we are Americans.”

“And on 9/11, there were Americans who ran towards those burning buildings. That is who you share your heritage with. You do not share your heritage with a weak and ineffective people who cower at the sign of trouble.”

“You share your heritage with a strong and brave people who are determined to hold on to their freedom, and for the freedom of future generations.”

“Guys, it’s time for us to stand up and be that generation. It’s time to stand strong and proud and remember who we are. That we are Christians, that we are Americans, that we are Republicans, and that we are conservatives.”

“And, as long as we stand at the vanguard of freedom in this nation, freedom will survive here.”





