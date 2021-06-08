https://hannity.com/media-room/100-kennedy-bidens-immigration-plan-like-giving-whiskey-and-car-keys-to-a-teenager/

100% KENNEDY: ‘America Has Become One Giant Sanctuary City’ Thanks to Joe Biden

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.01.21

Senator John Kennedy ripped the Biden administration’s approach to immigration on Fox News Monday; saying 2 million people will enter the USA illegally in 2021 thanks to the actions of the President.

“The Department of Homeland Security has announced that the border is closed. But, they lie like they breathe…If you believe the border is closed, you believe in the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and that Jimmy Hoffa died of natural causes. We’ll have two million people come into the United States this year illegally thanks to the administration. They have no idea who they are except they’re coming from all over the world. The Biden administration has almost completely halted any kind of deportation of people already here illegally. America has become one giant sanctuary city,” said Kennedy.

