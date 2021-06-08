https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c02eb0bbafd42ff585f5f7
In Todd Haynes’ 1995 film, “Safe,” Julianne Moore plays an affluent housewife, Carol White. Carol leads a comfortable life with her husband and stepson….
For years, I condemned the press for turning a blind eye to the obviously unconstitutional surveillance of the Trump campaign and the Trump White House….
In a well-known episode in the Bible, Moses commands the princes of the tribes of Israel to survey the Land of Canaan and report back to their people on its……
As I mentioned in last week’s article, the United Educators of San Francisco declared its solidarity with the Palestinian people by supporting the Boycotts……
I don’t need an AR-15 for hunting: It’s not even legal to take a deer with one in my state—the caliber is too small. I also don’t need an AR-15 for self-defense……