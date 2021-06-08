https://www.theblaze.com/news/teen-stabbed-25-times-fargo

The family of a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed 25 times says she was the victim of a random attack. Police arrested a homeless man for the crime.

Robert Paulsen said that his daughter, Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, was skateboarding to her mother’s home on Friday when she was randomly and brutally attacked in the parking lot of a strip mall.

Paulsen wrote on his GoFundMe post that his teen daughter was beaten, strangled, and stabbed 25 times.

Fargo Police arrested 23-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie and initially charged him with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

Police said that they were called to the scene when a garbage man said that he had witnessed Kollie leaning over a victim with one hand over her neck and another hand over her nose.

They said that surveillance video showed that Kollie had allegedly assaulted the teenager for 25 minutes before he ran away.

The teen’s parents told investigators that her backpack and cellphone were missing.

Police said that Kollie was seen shirtless in a Walmart taking clothes and changing into them. They said they later found his discarded pants and shoes with what appeared to be blood on them.

Kollie was later arrested and he allegedly told police that he had taken methamphetamine at noon on Thursday and hadn’t slept since taking the drug. He also reportedly told them he suffers from anxiety, depression and multiple personality disorder.

Court documents said that Kollie didn’t remember assaulting the victim, but that he had fresh cuts on his hand.

When he was charged with attempted murder, Kollie reportedly responded, “attempted murder, as is she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?”

Daisy Paulsen died of her injuries on Tuesday.

