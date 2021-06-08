https://www.oann.com/6-year-old-boy-killed-in-road-rage-shooting-on-calif-freeway/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=6-year-old-boy-killed-in-road-rage-shooting-on-calif-freeway

Two people could face murder charges in connection with a road rage shooting that killed 6-year old Aiden Leos on a freeway in Southern California.

During a press briefing on Monday, California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced the arrest of 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and 23-year-old Wynne Lee. The couple was apprehended at their home over the weekend after law enforcement acted on a tip.

“There are few words to describe the feeling produced by the despicable actions of that day,” stated Assistant CHP Chief Donald Goodbrand. “It goes without saying, no parent should be made to suffer the pain and loss Joanna, Joey, Alexis and the rest of Aiden’s extended family experienced that day.”

Investigators said they were able to recover evidence they believe pins the couple to the crime, including the weapon and the automobile used in the incident.

On May 21, the pair allegedly shot and killed Aiden Leos as he rode in the back seat of his mother’s car in the city of Orange, which is located south of Los Angeles. Authorities believe the shooting from a “perceived unsafe lane change.”

Over the past two weeks, law enforcement had been leading an extensive manhunt to find the suspects while offering up to $450,000 for information leading to the couple’s arrest.

Family and community members have gathered to lay young Aiden to rest while celebrating his life at memorial service over the weekend. In the meantime, the two suspects are currently being held on bail for $1 million with their arraignment taking place Tuesday.

