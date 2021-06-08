https://www.dailywire.com/news/aaron-rodgers-latest-move-makes-his-departure-from-green-bay-more-likely-than-ever-before

The idea that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would kiss and make up following a tumultuous offseason was always laughable. The drama in Green Bay isn’t going away any time soon — it’s just getting started.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Rodgers was not present at the Packers mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning, which will no doubt add more fuel to the speculation that we’ve seen the last of Rodgers in a Green Bay uniform.

“Rodgers is not expected to be at this mandatory minicamp,” Pelissero said Tuesday morning. “Which means the NFL MVP would officially become a holdout. This has always been a symbolic checkpoint in this ongoing saga between Rodgers and the Packers.”

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present at the start of the 8:30 a.m. team meeting to kick off #Packers minicamp, I’m told. As expected, the NFL MVP is now officially a holdout. https://t.co/6ZsouRCVnm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2021

Rodgers can be fined up to $93,085 if he does not show up for the three-day minicamp. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Green Bay is considering making Rodgers’ absence “excused,” which would waive the potential fines.

“The team can fine him over $93,000 for missing all three days of the minicamp, but Rodgers already has forfeited his right to a $500,000 workout bonus because he didn’t show up for any of the voluntary OTA’s,” Pelissero continued. “The real pressure point has always been the start of training camp in late-July.”

“At which point, the Packers would be required to fine Rodgers $50,000 for each day he misses, and could pursue repayment of millions of dollars of bonus money. The Packers hope it does not come to that. I was told again last night, they continue to work at this.”

Yes. The Daily Wire is covering sports – without the woke. Want more? Become a member.

The recent drama surrounding Rodgers’ future in Green Bay began as soon as head coach Matt LaFluer took the ball out of his star quarterback’s hands in the waning minutes of the 2020 NFC Championship game, opting to kick a late field goal on fourth and goal as opposed to letting Rodgers take one more shot at the end zone. The nine-time pro-bowler has been in Green Bay for the entirety of his 16-year career, and in today’s NFL, long-term marriages usually reach a breaking point.

In April, Schefter reported that the situation between the two parties has deteriorated to the point that Rodgers has informed some within the organization that he wants out.

“Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team,” Schefter said on Twitter.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Over the weekend, Packers president Mark Murphy said the organization remains committed to Rodgers and is working on a solution to repair the relationship with the three-time MVP.

“As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond,” Murphy wrote on the Packers website. “We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

Rodgers’ discontent with the organization seemingly began when the Packers traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State. Rodgers was reportedly not informed of the decision before the pick was made, leading many to believe that his days in Green Bay were numbered.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers and the NBA for Sporting News.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

