Actress Ellie Kemper In Hot Water Again After Photos Emerge Of Her Using Aunt Jemima Syrup

ST. LOUIS, MO—Actress Ellie Kemper is facing scandal once again after photographs emerged of her using Aunt Jemima maple syrup, a product that has troublesome racist ties.

According to experts, Aunt Jemima syrup is extremely racist due to the fact that it has the likeness of a smiling black woman on the logo, and white ally experts have all agreed that having the likeness of a smiling person of color on marketing materials is extremely racist.

Kemper responded on Twitter with a vague statement denouncing racism in all its forms and promising to “be better.”

“This new revelation about Ms. Kemper is shocking and disgraceful,” said Al Sharpton in a public statement. “The only way she can redeem herself and be absolved of her racist sins is to release a carefully prepared public statement written by her publicist apologizing for using Aunt Jemima syrup. She then must make a large donation to my organization, the National Action Network. Only then, can she be allowed back in polite society.”

Several BLM founders disagreed, insisting that Kemper should release a statement of apology and then donate to BLM instead.