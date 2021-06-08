https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/06/08/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-goes-after-kamala-harris-for-her-border-comments-n393239
About The Author
Related Posts
GOP Establishment Shills Take to Sunday Morning Circuit to Air Their Pathetic Grievances
May 17, 2021
BREAKING: Apollo 11 Astronaut, Michael Collins, Dead At 90
April 28, 2021
Loss of Faith: Americans’ Church Membership Plummets
March 31, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy