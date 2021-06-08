https://www.dailywire.com/news/alyssa-milano-says-shes-considering-a-run-for-congress-in-2024

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano said Tuesday that she is considering running for office in 2024.

As reported by The Hill’s “In The Know” (ITK) site, Milano said that she is “looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against [Rep. Tom] McClintock (R).”

“I split my time between Truckee, Calif., and Bell Canyon, Calif., and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District,” she said.

“I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue,” Milano said.

“It’s going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I’m considering it. I’m basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community,” she added.

She said she will decide whether or not to run for the seat after the 2022 elections.

“Before I run, obviously I can’t do both at the same time,” she said of her work in acting, “So it’s just really going to be about timing.”

Last month, Milano trolled McClintock on Twitter, teasing a potential House run to her followers. She wrote, “Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill. This is my Congressman. Should I run against him?”

Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill. This is my Congressman. Should I run against him? 🧐 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 20, 2021

“My career in the arts changed life for my family, breaking us out of cyclical hardship,” said the performer. Milano said that her profession “has a way of allowing people to break free from cycles of violence and poverty.”

“When we talk about shifting our culture into a more secure, more equitable place, there’s really nothing that can do that like the arts,” she said.

On President Joe Biden’s record so far, she said that he has done a “really good job.”

“I think that there’s a lot left to do, obviously, in particular gun violence prevention,” she added.

When she was asked about other notable actors and celebrities looking to get into politics — such as Caitlyn Jenner and Matthew McConaughey — Milano said, “I would hope that they would put in the work before they attempt to hold office.”

“I’ve been an activist since I was 15 years old,” she said. “The first pictures of me in the White House are with Nancy Reagan. I’ve been at this a really long time.”

“I’m very hands-on, boots on the ground, as far as the work that I do. And I would hope that anyone who’s considering running for office would be doing so from a place of service, which is where my heart is, rather than a place of power or to change up the system,” she said. “My intentions are to make the world a better place.”

Milano has spoken out on women’s issues, notably protesting the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and posing in a “Handmaid’s Tale” costume to decry abortion restrictions during a “Rise Up for Roe” pro-abortion tour.

She has been a prominent “#MeToo” voice and a strong supporter of abortion, revealing on her podcast “Sorry Not Sorry” in 2019 that she had two abortions in 1993.

“I’m Alyssa Milano and I’ve had an abortion. I control my own body,” she said at the start of the episode.

Milano later said, “I knew at that time I was not equipped to be a mother and so I chose to have an abortion. I chose. It was my choice and it was absolutely the right choice for me. It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed, like most health care is.”

Milano reflected on what she would not have in her life if she had not gone through with the two abortions. “I would not have my children — my beautiful, perfect, loving, kind and inquisitive children — who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them,” she said.

“I would not have my career. I would not have the ability or platform I use to fight against oppression with all my heart,” she continued. “I would never have met my amazing husband, David, whose steadfast and immeasurable love for me sustains me through these terrifying times.”

“…my life would be completely lacking all its great joys,” she said. “I would never had been free to be myself — and that’s what this fight is all about: freedom.”

