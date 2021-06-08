http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-iuUpEL-9FY/557297-american-airlines-employees-asking-to-volunteer-to-handle

American Airlines is asking its employees to volunteer at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to help handle the travel surge occurring this summer.

“As we look forward to welcoming back more of our customers this summer, we know they’re counting on us to deliver a reliable operation and help them feel comfortable as they return after many months away from traveling,” American Airlines spokeswoman Sarah Jantz said, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“That’s something our front-line teams are experts on as they regularly go above and beyond to take care of our customers. To ensure they have the support they need this summer and beyond, our corporate support teams will provide additional support at DFW,” Jantz added.

The employees will not be forced to volunteer and will not receive extra compensation for volunteering for additional shifts during their downtime.

The airline is asking employees to volunteer for six-hour shifts where they would help customers get off planes and navigate the airlines and TSA lines, according to the local outlet.

The airline is hoping to only have the volunteer shifts through the summer.

Delta had a similar request in May for its employees to volunteer for extra shifts without compensation at Atlanta’s airport.

Airlines are struggling with staffing shortages as they had to lay off many employees when the industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

