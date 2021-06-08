https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/08/aoc-is-disappointed-in-kamala-harris-telling-immigrantsdo-not-come-the-u-s-a/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called it “disappointing to see” after Vice President Kamala Harris told immigrants “do not come” to the United States:

This is disappointing to see. First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. https://t.co/vADyh5H0bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

AOC wants the U.S. to “finally acknowledge its contributions to destabilization and regime change in the region”:

It would be helpful if the US would finally acknowledge its contributions to destabilization and regime change in the region. Doing so can help us change US foreign policy, trade policy, climate policy, & carceral border policy to address causes of mass displacement & migration. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

AOC throwing shade at Vice President Intersectionality. LOL. https://t.co/PC8jr99EEo — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 8, 2021

It’s hilarious that @AOC considers the Biden-Harris administration too tough on immigration. https://t.co/Qw1WoX3NZh — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) June 8, 2021

Democrats should run on this! https://t.co/gaEbfNJ9p4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 8, 2021

good luck to schumer and pelosi in the midterms arguing that the border’s not open wide enough yet https://t.co/Q80FRI7Y4C — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 7, 2021

