Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted Monday Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments cautioning migrants not to come to America “is disappointing.”

“This is disappointing to see,” she began. “First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing.”

“It would be helpful if the US would finally acknowledge its contributions to destabilization and regime change in the region. Doing so can help us change US foreign policy, trade policy, climate policy, & carceral border policy to address causes of mass displacement & migration,” she concluded.

This is disappointing to see. First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. https://t.co/vADyh5H0bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

Harris suggested to Guatemalans on Monday that migrants should not come to the United States-Mexico border, even as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues releasing thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior.

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come,” Harris explained during a speech in Guatemala.

“We, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration,” Harris stated.

A group of Guatemalans protested Sunday as Vice President Kamala Harris arrived for a visit to their country. https://t.co/JcLERdUQqh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 7, 2021

Breitbart News reported that “The remarks are in contrast to the Biden administration’s massive Catch and Release policy where border crossers are often apprehended and subsequently released into the U.S. interior with only a promise that they will appear at immigration hearings months, and sometimes years, later.”

