Last week, we reported that GOP Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, proudly boasted last Wednesday in a tweet that the GOP has “doubled our LGBTQ support over the last 4 years, and we will continue to grow our big tent by supporting measures that promote fairness and balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs.”

AZ State Sen Wendy Rogers (R), who is helping to oversee the country’s only forensic 2020 presidential election audit currently underway in Maricopa County, was one of several Republicans critical of the tweet.

Rogers quote tweeted McDaniel and told her to “Stop” and added, “We don’t want men to play on girls’ sports teams and castration of children. Ronna needs to adjust this horrible wrong-headed messaging or resign.”

Stop. We don’t want men to play on girls’ sports teams and castration of children. Ronna needs to adjust this horrible wrong-headed messaging or resign. https://t.co/FbHhdZP3jB — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) June 3, 2021

Rogers’ quote tweet caught the attention of reporter Sam Dorman with Fox News who included it in an article titled, “GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel faces backlash from both sides after celebrating Pride Month.”

Sharing a Yahoo reprint of the article by Dorman in a tweet, Rogers suggested that it wasn’t only him who likely saw her response to McDaniel.

“Apparently, I ruffled some feathers at the RNC. I don’t really care what the RNC thinks. They didn’t help me get elected and they are acting more like Democrats every day, anyway,” Rogers said in the tweet.

Rogers explained, “I am doing more for President Trump than they did anyway.”

Apparently, I ruffled some feathers at the RNC. I don’t really care what the RNC thinks. They didn’t help me get elected and they are acting more like Democrats every day, anyway. I am doing more for President Trump than they did anyway.https://t.co/deQUd4qi3m — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) June 8, 2021

Last Thursday, the Maricopa Arizona Audit Twitter feed declared that “As of June 2nd, we have surpassed counting more than 60% of the ballots. The audit continues!”

As of June 2nd, we have surpassed counting more than 60% of the ballots. The audit continues! — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) June 3, 2021

In a tweet the next day, the account explains the difference between a regular audit and a forensic audit.

“A regular audit looks to confirm that procedures were followed and results are accurate but does not consider all transactions. A forensic audit uses techniques to discover errors, potential fraud, and is suitable to be used in legal proceedings,” they explain.

Regular audit vs. forensic audit? A regular audit looks to confirm that procedures were followed and results are accurate but does not consider all transactions. A forensic audit uses techniques to discover errors, potential fraud, and is suitable to be used in legal proceedings. — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) June 4, 2021