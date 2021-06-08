https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/08/as-kamala-harris-reels-from-her-nationally-televised-faceplant-gop-sen-tom-cotton-offers-the-biden-admin-a-piece-of-advice/

We know that Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration will not be taking any guidance or advice from Republicans and conservatives, but that’s not stopping GOP Sen. Tom Cotton from offering his guidance or advice to them anyway:

Kamala Harris should do more interviews. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 8, 2021

That definitely wouldn’t be good for the Biden administration or for Kamala Harris, but we like this idea. We like it a lot, actually.

We’ve got a president who can’t get a cogent thought out of his head and a VP who can’t formulate one. https://t.co/MnQlHySYlh — Kellie (@Opinion8dKellie) June 8, 2021

It actually makes a lot of sense, if you think about it. Because everybody wins! Kamala Harris gets to go on TV some more, and we get to marvel at her jaw-dropping ineptitude.

Lmao — Matthew Shilling (@Girl_Daddy4Life) June 8, 2021

He’s right. The rise of woke culture has meant the decline of comedy. We now have a national clown with a funny laugh. We should have the opportunity to laugh at her more often. https://t.co/ZQLa7SYDkK — Laughing Libertarian (@William16723077) June 8, 2021

We really should. America needs to laugh more.

