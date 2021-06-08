https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/08/as-kamala-harris-reels-from-her-nationally-televised-faceplant-gop-sen-tom-cotton-offers-the-biden-admin-a-piece-of-advice/

We know that Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration will not be taking any guidance or advice from Republicans and conservatives, but that’s not stopping GOP Sen. Tom Cotton from offering his guidance or advice to them anyway:

That definitely wouldn’t be good for the Biden administration or for Kamala Harris, but we like this idea. We like it a lot, actually.

It actually makes a lot of sense, if you think about it. Because everybody wins! Kamala Harris gets to go on TV some more, and we get to marvel at her jaw-dropping ineptitude.

We really should. America needs to laugh more.

