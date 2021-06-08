https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-reverse-trumps-executive-order-ban-tiktok-and-other-chinese-owned?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday reversing former PresidentTrump’s plan to ban TikTok and nine other China-based apps over national security concerns.

Biden’s plan calls for a broader review of any foreign-owned applications and direct the secretary of commerce, director of national intelligence and other top U.S. agency officials to provide reports on potential risks the apps have on personal data and national security, according to NBC News.

The Biden administration is committed to promoting an open, interoperable, reliable and secure Internet; protecting human rights online and offline; and supporting a vibrant, global digital economy,” the White House said in a statement.

The Trump administration want to ban at least 10 apps including TikTok and WeChat.

TikTok claims that it operates without influence of the Chinese government, ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, and stores any data gathered from U.S users in the country and in Singapore.

Biden’s executive order states: “By operating on United States information and communications technology devices, including personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, connected software applications can access and capture vast swaths of information from users, including United States persons’ personal information and proprietary business information.”

