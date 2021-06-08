https://bigleaguepolitics.com/covid-19-vaccination-numbers-are-not-expected-to-meet-joe-bidens-goal-of-70-percent-of-americans-jabbed-by-july-4/

COVID-19 vaccination numbers are not expected to meet President-imposed Joe Biden’s goals of 70 percent of Americans by July 4, putting the pro-vax executive into a bind.

Biden made his proclamation that 70 percent of Americans must be vaccinated by July 4 with the implied threat that he would take measures to impede Independence Day on a nationwide basis unless Americans complied with his directive. Since Americans largely refused to be bullied by Biden’s tactics, he will have to impose these restrictions or be exposed as a fraud whose word means nothing.

According to an analysis done by the Washington Post, the number of daily nationwide injections of COVID-19 shots has dropped below 1 million per day. This is in contrast to the whopping 3.4 million shots going out per day in April, and that was when certain groups could not receive the shot. Even with full availability among the public, shots have decreased by more than two-thirds over the course of two months. This is a huge propaganda fail for the fake news media and their Big Pharma backers.

Mengelean ghoul and White House health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that they had already gotten the “low-hanging fruit — those people who absolutely want to get vaccinated without you telling them anything,” but now need to work on those who have not lost their souls to the fear cult. They will likely ramp up the propaganda heading into July 4.

Jeff Zients, who works as the official coronavirus coordinator for the Biden regime, said that the administration is “confident that more and more people will get vaccinated, leading up to the Fourth of July.”

“We need to bring the vaccines to where people are and answer the questions that people have,” he added.

However, news about the dangerous side-effects of the COVID-19 jab combined with Big Pharma’s special liability protections have caused much of the public to doubt the so-called public health experts with regards to the vaccine.

Big League Politics has reported on how the official experts, led by Dr. Fauci, have deliberately misled the public from the beginning of the pandemic through this very moment:

“National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci was thanked by a scientist whose firm funded gain-of-function experiments at the infamous Wuhan virology lab for dispelling the lab-leak COVID-19 origin theory that has picked up steam in recent weeks.

This new information comes from released emails between Dr. Anthony Fauci and globalist elites during the initial stages of the pandemic. It paints the picture of a bureaucrat desperate to protect the power and prestige of the federal swamp above all else.

Zoologist Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team that traveled to China to investigate the origins of COVID-19, thanked Fauci for dispelling the lab-leak theory during a media blitz.

“I just wanted to say a personal thank you on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Daszak wrote to Fauci, adding that he was happy Fauci’s “brave” remarks were coming from a “trusted voice” that would help “dispel the myths being spun around the virus’s origins.”

“Many thanks for your kind note,” Fauci responded.“

The public is finally waking up to the fact that these bought-and-paid-for scientists were the first to sell them down the river when it mattered. The globalist goal of total COVID-19 vaccine compliance is not likely to be achieved.

