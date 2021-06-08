https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/06/08/bidens-2022-budget-wokeness-mothers-are-now-birthing-people-n395316

Why are woke Democrats waging a war on women? Joe Biden is embracing a particularly disturbing term for women who give birth. While most of us call these women ‘mothers’, the woke insist on a new terminology- birthing people. Just when we think the destruction of the English language can’t get any worse, someone says “Hold my beer.”

Joe Biden’s FY2022 budget, a $6 trillion monstrosity, addresses the maternal mortality rate in the United States. The section begins by using traditional wording such as maternal and woman. Then toward the end, there is a shift to gender neutral language.

“The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, with an unacceptably high mortality rate for Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and other women of color,” the provision reads.

Then the section’s language does some flip flopping between “birthing people” and traditional language.

Biden’s budget would allocate over $200 million in funding “to help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people.” The paragraph then jumps back to using “maternal health” and “maternal morbidity,” terms which refer to motherhood. Also included in that $200 million allotment are investments to “implement implicit bias training for healthcare providers.”

The maternal mortality rate is a worthy discussion to have, as is that of the needs of various communities. The problem with labeling mothers as birthing people, though, is to deny the fact that mothers are women. Full stop. Men are not mothers. The ability to give birth is one gift that men were not given, it sets women and men apart. Men and women are biologically different by design. It is astounding that in 2021, this discussion is even necessary.

Blame Rep. Cori Bush for all this malarkey. The term came straight out of her mouth during a hearing in the House on black maternal health. The usual suspects jumped to her defense for using such a ridiculous term when Bush received criticism for it.

The Biden budget “birthing people” discovery comes after elected officials, such as Democratic Missouri representative Cori Bush, were slammed by conservatives for using the phrase “Black birthing people” to refer to Black mothers surrounding a House Oversight Committee hearing on black maternal health. The National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League, a pro-abortion non-profit organization, defended Bush in a statement claiming that “…it’s not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for *every* body.”

NARAL attempted to turn this into a discussion on sexual orientation in order to defend Rep. Bush. No one disputes that lesbians give birth. It’s a straw man defense.

Conservatives and other reasonable people do dispute using labels that imply that either gender can give birth. Why do liberals want to diminish women? Is it because they do not truly value women’s complete place in our society? Motherhood and raising children is as important as any other job, most of us would argue the most important. Conservatives criticize the term because it seems to be an attempt to cancel women by including men. It takes liberal fever dreams of a gender-free society to the extreme at the expense of motherhood.

Biden’s budget would literally erase the word “mother” and replace it with the woke and watered-down term “birthing people” in relation to maternal health. Why does Biden want to cancel mothers? pic.twitter.com/SiZGqmmxkX — Jessica Anderson (@JessAnderson2) June 7, 2021

Let’s be honest, this is about not offending the transgender community. A miniscule population in our society, the current trend in culture is to normalize gender dysphoria. Transgender men have given birth because they are biological women. The man may try to be named as a baby’s father on a birth certificate. In one such case, a U.K. High Court ruled that that’s a no-go. The ruling established the first legal definition of “mother” in English common law.

Born female, Freddy McConnell transitioned to become a man and was legally recognized as male when he became pregnant in 2017, giving birth in 2018. The 32-year-old took legal action after a registrar told him that UK law required people who give birth to be registered as mothers on birth certificates. In ruling with the government, Andrew McFarlane, the president of the High Court’s family division, deemed that being a “mother” referred to being pregnant and giving birth, regardless of whether that person, in law, was a man or a woman. “There is a material difference between a person’s gender and their status as a parent,” McFarlane ruled. “Being a ‘mother,’ whilst hitherto always associated with being female, is the status afforded to a person who undergoes the physical and biological process of carrying a pregnancy and giving birth. “It is now medically and legally possible for an individual, whose gender is recognized in law as male, to become pregnant and give birth to their child. Whilst that person’s gender is ‘male,’ their parental status, which derives from their biological role in giving birth, is that of ‘mother.’”

Living as a transgendered person doesn’t change the reality of human biology. It really boils down to that. I don’t care how anyone wishes to be identified. I do, however, care about woke liberals reducing my identity as a mother. It’s a special status that deserves honest appropriation.

